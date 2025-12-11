Gina urges young African women to lead in science at L’Oréal–UNESCO awards event

Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Nomalungelo Gina has called on young Africans—especially young women—to boldly claim their place in science, technology, research and innovation. She delivered the message on Wednesday at the Fondation L’Oréal–UNESCO For Women in Science (FWIS) Sub-Saharan Africa Young Talents Programme, held this year at the African Leadership Academy (ALA) in Johannesburg.

The event brought together leading women scientists, rising young researchers and learners from across the continent, celebrating scientific excellence and encouraging future generations to pursue careers in STEM.

Celebrating Excellence: 30 Young Talents Honoured

Now in its 16th year, the FWIS Sub-Saharan Africa Programme recognised 25 doctoral and five postdoctoral women scientists who demonstrated outstanding research impact and leadership potential across multiple scientific fields.

Globally, the L’Oréal–UNESCO FWIS initiative has supported more than 4 700 women researchers in over 140 countries, making it the world’s largest programme dedicated to advancing women in science.

Dr Gina said the presence of these trailblazing scientists is a powerful reminder of what African women can achieve when given opportunity and support.

“As the children of the African continent, it is you who carry the responsibility to elevate scientific work in Africa to another level,” she told the young women in attendance.

Addressing Historical Barriers Facing Women in Science

Gina noted that women in science continue to face deeply rooted challenges, including stereotypes that portray science as male-dominated, unwelcoming and inaccessible. She praised the Fondation L’Oréal–UNESCO partnership for helping dismantle these barriers and increasing women’s participation in STEM.

She also acknowledged the programme’s longstanding support for the South African Women in Science Awards (SAWISA), describing it as a crucial platform for celebrating South African excellence and inspiring future generations.

“Through your partnership, you have shown that you are genuine champions of the women-in-science agenda,” she said.

Encouraging Learners to Pursue STEM with Confidence

Speaking directly to high school learners attending the event, Gina urged young women to embrace mathematics and science at school as pathways to future careers in STEM. She reminded them that the accomplished women scientists before them were once learners themselves.

“Unless we deliberately push the boundaries, these realities will remain wishes. We are building an inclusive and supportive ecosystem for women to thrive in science,” she said.

Gina also called on teachers to prioritise subject quality over simply achieving high matric pass rates, warning that learners’ futures depend on strong foundations in science and mathematics.

Young African Scientists Driving Change

The honourees represent diverse regions of Africa, with many sharing inspiring personal stories. Among them was Keletso Monareng, a PhD physics candidate at the University of Limpopo and a 2025 FWIS award recipient.

Monareng said her fascination with science—and her research career—was inspired by Africa’s ongoing energy poverty, which affects millions of households.

Her research aims to develop clean, affordable alternatives to lithium-ion batteries, contributing to the continent’s renewable energy transition.

“My curiosity ignited in me not only to understand the world but to change it,” she said.

A Generation Ready to Shape Africa’s Scientific Future

Fondation L’Oréal Executive Director Pauline Avenel-Lam praised the young scientists, saying their work and dedication were essential for confronting global challenges ranging from climate change to public health.

“Beyond your discoveries, it is your determination, your passion, your commitment to passing knowledge that drives us.”

She encouraged both girls and boys to pursue science, noting that the future of global innovation depends on a diverse and empowered generation of researchers.

The event drew participants from across Africa, including scientists from Nigeria, Botswana, Ghana and South Africa, as well as local learners—symbolising a growing continental movement to accelerate women’s participation in science and reshape Africa’s scientific future.