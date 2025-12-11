4th District Collectors’ Peyjal Samvad Advances Community Ownership Under Jal Jeevan Mission

The Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation (DDWS), Ministry of Jal Shakti, convened the 4th edition of the District Collectors’ Peyjal Samvad, bringing together district administrations, senior officials, and sector experts from across India. The virtual interaction focused on strengthening the implementation of Har Ghar Jal and deepening community participation through Jal Arpan Diwas, a national initiative under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The session was chaired by Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, DDWS, and attended by District Collectors, Deputy Commissioners, Mission Directors, and state-level teams.

Secretary DDWS Outlines Three Priority Directives for Districts

In his keynote address, Shri Ashok K. K. Meena commended the district teams for their persistent efforts and outlined three core priorities:

1. Strengthened Review Through DWSM Meetings

Regular District Water & Sanitation Mission (DWSM) review meetings

Mandatory uploading of minutes to improve transparency and monitoring

Focus areas: rural water supply, sanitation progress, Har Ghar Jal declarations, Model Village initiatives, sustainability indicators, and grievance redressal

2. Sujalam Bharat App & Unique IDs for Scheme Mapping

He highlighted the Sujalam Bharat – Sujal Gaon ID, recently launched by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, as a game-changer for:

Accurate scheme mapping

Transparent asset management

Clear visibility of systems at village level

Improved monitoring and reporting efficiency

3. Adoption of the Community-Managed Water Systems Handbook

He urged districts to adopt the guidance document ‘Community Managed Piped Water Systems in Rural India – Jan Bhagidari se Har Ghar Jal’, with protocols for:

System readiness

Commissioning-to-handover process

Empowerment of Village Water & Sanitation Committees (VWSCs)

Focus on Jal Arpan Diwas: A Festival of Community Ownership

In her welcome remarks, Smt. Ankita Chakraborty, Deputy Secretary (NJJM), emphasised Jal Arpan Diwas, which symbolizes the formal handover of water supply systems to Gram Panchayats and VWSCs. She reiterated that Jan Bhagidari—people’s participation—is central to sustainable rural water governance.

DDWS Presentation Highlights

A detailed presentation by Shri Y.K. Singh, Director, NJJM, explained:

Jal Arpan Diwas marks the transition from government-led construction to community-led O&M.

Formal handover ceremonies will be conducted at pump houses, OHTs, distribution points, or village assets.

Activities include Jal Chaupal, cultural rituals, wall art, cleanliness drives, water-quality testing demonstrations, and Gram Sabha commitments.

VWSCs will assume responsibility for O&M after a mandatory 15-day trial run, ensuring transparency and system understanding.

Suggested celebration formats included Jal Walk, Jal Vandana, Jal Bandhan, and Jal Sankalp, promoting emotional and social ownership of water systems.

District Presentations: Innovative Models and Local Solutions

Kamjong, Manipur

Extensive FTK water quality testing by VWSCs

Regular IEC activities and strong public participation

Restoration of pipelines with community support

Progress on Har Ghar Jal village declarations

Dhar, Madhya Pradesh

Presented by Shri Priyank Mishra, Collector:

Multiple large multi-village schemes (Rajond, Mann Dam, Bagh, etc.)

Use of Panchayat Darpan Portal for bulk-water billing

Full GIS mapping of assets on PM Gati Shakti portal

GIS-enabled grievance redressal

Social outcomes: higher school attendance for girls due to reliable water access

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Presented by Shri Mayur Dixit, District Magistrate:

375 projects; 299 completed

239,425 FHTCs provided

Third-party inspections (TUV SUD/QACA) for quality

SHGs engaged in water testing

Rainwater recharge structures in place

Reduction in water-borne diseases, improved user-charge compliance

Davanagere, Karnataka

Presented by Shri Gangadhara Swamy G.M., Deputy Commissioner:

Model 24×7 rural water supply initiative—57 villages covered

Mission-100 approach using consumption analysis and baseline surveys

Outcomes: reduced non-revenue water, power savings, fewer leaks, and lower contamination

Community ownership strengthened through village-level ceremonies

Reported 50% drop in dengue cases in pilot villages

Latehar, Jharkhand

Presented by Shri Utkarsh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner:

Emphasis on Gram Sabha–led handover to VWSCs

Asset registers, O&M protocols, tariff awareness

Jal Sahiyas conducting 4,800 water tests

Only 8 of 280 grievances pending

Significant improvements after years of water scarcity

These presentations highlighted regional innovations, resilience, and the transformative impact of Har Ghar Jal.

Concluding Remarks: Strengthening Transparency and Jan Bhagidari

Shri K.K. Soan, Additional Secretary & Mission Director, NJJM, emphasised:

All district efforts will be documented in Jal Jeevan Samvad, the monthly newsletter.

Jal Arpan is distinct from Har Ghar Jal certification—it marks formal community takeover after verifying system functionality.

Strengthening village-level transparency is crucial for sustained Jan Bhagidari.

He expressed confidence that with strong district leadership and community ownership, the mission’s objectives will be achieved.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Shri Umesh Bhardwaj, Deputy Secretary, NJJM, reaffirming DDWS’s commitment to delivering safe drinking water to every rural household.