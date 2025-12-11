Indian Navy to Commission DSC A20, First Indigenous Diving Support Craft in Kochi

The Indian Navy will commission DSC A20, the first vessel in a new class of indigenously designed and constructed Diving Support Craft (DSC), on 16 December 2025 at Kochi under the Southern Naval Command. The commissioning ceremony will take place in the presence of Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Naval Command.

The induction of DSC A20 marks a significant addition to the Navy’s operational fleet and represents a major enhancement of India’s diving, underwater support, and coastal mission capabilities.

First of Five Advanced Diving Support Craft Built by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited

DSC A20 is the lead vessel in a series of five Diving Support Craft being constructed by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL), Kolkata. These vessels have been purpose-built for a broad range of underwater missions in coastal waters, including:

Diving operations

Underwater inspection and repair

Salvage and recovery support

Training of naval diving teams

Search-and-rescue tasks in littoral zones

The vessel features state-of-the-art diving systems, designed to meet the highest safety and efficiency standards, enabling deep-sea and prolonged underwater operations.

Catamaran Hull Design Ensures Stability and Operational Efficiency

DSC A20 features a catamaran hull form, offering:

Superior stability

Larger deck area for equipment and personnel

Enhanced seakeeping in rough coastal conditions

Improved operational efficiency during diving deployments

The vessel has a displacement of approximately 390 tons and has been designed and built according to the stringent Naval Rules and Regulations of the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS).

Its hydrodynamic design underwent rigorous model testing and optimization at the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, ensuring high reliability, maneuverability, and mission readiness.

A Milestone for Aatmanirbharta and ‘Make in India’ in the Maritime Sector

The commissioning of DSC A20 is a major achievement under the Government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. The project demonstrates close collaboration between:

The Indian Navy

The Indian shipbuilding industry

National research bodies such as NSTL and IRS

It highlights India’s growing capacity to design, construct, and field highly specialised naval support platforms, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers and strengthening indigenous innovation.

Boost to India’s Diving and Underwater Operations Capability

Once inducted, DSC A20 will significantly enhance the Navy’s ability to undertake:

Deep-water and shallow-water diving missions

Underwater inspections of ships, hulls, and harbor structures

Salvage and recovery operations

Coastal security support

Operational training for naval divers

The vessel will be based at Kochi and will operate under the Southern Naval Command, playing a vital role in strengthening India’s coastal operational preparedness.