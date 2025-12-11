Left Menu

Rajasthan Court Seeks Response from Saudi Embassy over Ramesh Meghwal's Case

The Rajasthan High Court has issued a notice to the Saudi embassy in India over delays in releasing Ramesh Meghwal’s remains. Meghwal died under mysterious circumstances in Riyadh. His mother filed a petition, prompting the court to involve various authorities, including the Ministry of External Affairs and Rajasthan government.

Jodhpur | Updated: 11-12-2025 22:37 IST
  • India

The Rajasthan High Court has taken a pivotal step in addressing the delay concerning the return of Ramesh Meghwal's remains, following his death under mysterious conditions in Riyadh on November 13. On Thursday, the court issued a notice to the embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi, seeking an explanation for this delay.

This procedural action emerged from a petition submitted by Meghwal's mother, Teju Bai. In response, Justice Nupur Bhati, representing the high court's Jodhpur bench, extended the court's request for information to several governmental bodies, including India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

Despite assurances from Additional Solicitor General Bharat Vyas that efforts are being made to expedite the return process, the court deemed it necessary to involve high-ranking officials across multiple departments, aiming to resolve the matter justly and swiftly, while investigations continue in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

