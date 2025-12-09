Rally for Justice: Manali Locals Demand Fair Probe into Suspicious Death
Locals in Manali's Balsari village protested at a police station demanding further arrests in the suspicious death of Kalpana. The woman's husband was arrested, but her family insists her death was murder, citing suspicious injuries, and are calling for a CBI investigation.
Locals from the Balsari village in Manali orchestrated a protest at a local police station on Tuesday, pressing for the arrest of a woman's in-laws following her mysterious death last week.
The protestors departed from Ram Bagh, moving to the police station, expressing dissatisfaction with police actions. The incident, which occurred on December 3, involved Kalpana, a Balsari native, found hanging. Her husband faces charges of abetment to suicide and has been arrested.
Kalpana's relatives are now demanding that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law also face arrest, urging for a comprehensive inquiry. Deputy SP K D Sharma, not immediately present, arrived later to assure the demonstrators of an unbiased investigation. A memorandum was submitted by protestors to the Manali sub-divisional Magistrate seeking a transparent probe. Kalpana's family calls for a CBI investigation, asserting signs of foul play, as they reported observing suspicious injuries during their visit to Mission Hospital.
