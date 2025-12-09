Left Menu

Communal Tensions Rise Over Religious Sites in Tamil Nadu

Left parties allege attempts to incite communal tension in Tamil Nadu by controversially targeting religious sites on Tirupparankundram Hill. They criticize the BJP's role in the situation, court rulings undermining state authority, and commend Tamil Nadu's pluralistic resistance against communal politics, advocating for a secular stance.

Updated: 09-12-2025 18:27 IST
  • India

Left parties in Tamil Nadu have accused the BJP and Hindutva forces of stirring communal tensions by creating controversy around religious sites on Tirupparankundram Hill. The group criticizes the targeting of Madurai MP Su Venkatesan and calls for a rejection of communal politics that distracts from government issues.

The controversy surrounds three temples, a dargah, and Jain caves on the hill, a long-time symbol of harmony among different faiths. Tensions escalated when BJP leaders branded the site as the 'Ayodhya of the South,' using social media to incite discord and bring outsiders to the area.

The Left parties condemned recent high court decisions allowing religious practices that incited communal tensions, claiming they bypass state authority. The DMK government, supported by various opposition parties, is challenging the court's decisions, upholding Tamil Nadu's traditions of peace and pluralism against rising communal hate politics.

