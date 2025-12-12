Thai Authorities to Deport Goa Nightclub Co-Owners Amid Fire Tragedy
Thai authorities are set to deport Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub where 25 people died in a fire. The Indian embassy is involved, and an Interpol notice is issued. Local laws guide their deportation, while their partner faces a court case in India.
Authorities in Thailand are initiating steps to deport Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub, linked to a tragic fire that claimed 25 lives on December 6. The government confirmed this move on Friday.
The Indian embassy in Bangkok is maintaining close communication with Thai authorities regarding the case. The Luthra brothers were detained in Phuket following intervention by the embassy.
The Thai authorities are acting based on local laws to facilitate the deportation of the individuals back to India. Meanwhile, an Interpol Blue Corner Notice has been issued against them, as they departed for Thailand shortly after the incident.
