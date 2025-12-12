Tragedy on the Ghat: PM Modi Condoles Bus Accident Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences following the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, sourced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The unfortunate incident occurred when a bus veered off a ghat road and overturned, resulting in the death of nine people and injuring 23 others. The Prime Minister's Office released a statement conveying Modi's sympathies to the affected families and his prayers for the injured.

The accident has cast a pall of sorrow over the district, prompting swift action and condolences from India's leadership, highlighting the continuous need for road safety measures in the region.

