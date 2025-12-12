Tragedy on the Ghat: PM Modi Condoles Bus Accident Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences for the victims of a tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district. He announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Nine people died and 23 were injured in the incident.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences following the tragic loss of lives in a bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district. Modi announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, sourced from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
The unfortunate incident occurred when a bus veered off a ghat road and overturned, resulting in the death of nine people and injuring 23 others. The Prime Minister's Office released a statement conveying Modi's sympathies to the affected families and his prayers for the injured.
The accident has cast a pall of sorrow over the district, prompting swift action and condolences from India's leadership, highlighting the continuous need for road safety measures in the region.
