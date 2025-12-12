Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Ignite Tensions Over Venezuelan Oil Fleet

The United States has issued new sanctions targeting Venezuela, focusing on the nephews of President Nicolas Maduro's wife and six crude oil tankers. As tensions rise between Washington and Caracas, the U.S. continues its military buildup in the Caribbean. The recent seizure of a sanctioned oil tanker underscores these escalating pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 03:05 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 03:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States ramped up pressure on Venezuela Thursday by imposing sanctions on three nephews of President Nicolas Maduro's wife, alongside six crude oil tankers and related shipping companies. This action comes amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the southern Caribbean, as President Donald Trump campaigns for Maduro's removal from power.

The U.S. Treasury Department emphasized that the sanctioned vessels, mainly supertankers recently loaded with Venezuelan crude, have engaged in deceptive shipping practices, fueling Maduro's regime. Notably, Franqui Flores and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, dubbed the 'narco nephews,' were also targeted following their previous convictions related to drug trafficking.

Experts like David Goldwyn suggest that these sanctions serve as a deterrent, threatening vessel seizure. Tensions have escalated sharply with the U.S. seizing its first Venezuelan oil cargo under existing sanctions, spiking oil prices and escalating the diplomatic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

