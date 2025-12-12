U.S. Sanctions Ignite Tensions Over Venezuelan Oil Fleet

The United States ramped up pressure on Venezuela Thursday by imposing sanctions on three nephews of President Nicolas Maduro's wife, alongside six crude oil tankers and related shipping companies. This action comes amid a significant U.S. military buildup in the southern Caribbean, as President Donald Trump campaigns for Maduro's removal from power.

The U.S. Treasury Department emphasized that the sanctioned vessels, mainly supertankers recently loaded with Venezuelan crude, have engaged in deceptive shipping practices, fueling Maduro's regime. Notably, Franqui Flores and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, dubbed the 'narco nephews,' were also targeted following their previous convictions related to drug trafficking.

Experts like David Goldwyn suggest that these sanctions serve as a deterrent, threatening vessel seizure. Tensions have escalated sharply with the U.S. seizing its first Venezuelan oil cargo under existing sanctions, spiking oil prices and escalating the diplomatic strain.

(With inputs from agencies.)