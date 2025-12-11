World Bank Commits $600 Million to Boost Air Quality in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

The World Bank has pledged USD 600 million to two programs in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, aimed at improving air quality for 270 million residents. This significant investment promises to extend the benefits of cleaner air to adjacent states as well.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Clean Air Management Program, with a budget of USD 299.66 million, builds on existing government efforts by targeting key sectors like transport, agriculture, and industry. Initiatives include the introduction of 15,000 electric three-wheelers and 500 electric buses in major cities, benefiting 3.9 million households with clean cooking resources. The program also incentivizes the replacement of 13,500 polluting heavy vehicles with more efficient ones.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Clean Air Project, receiving USD 300 million, will deploy multi-sectoral measures to combat air pollution. The initiative will enhance air quality monitoring infrastructure, foster clean transport including electric buses in Gurugram, Sonipat, and Faridabad, and support technological advancements in MSMEs. The project also aims to facilitate agricultural waste management and the productive reuse of paddy stubble, contributing to job opportunities, especially for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)