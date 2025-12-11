Left Menu

World Bank Commits $600 Million to Boost Air Quality in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana

The World Bank has approved USD 600 million for programs in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to enhance air quality, benefiting 270 million people. The projects will also foster business growth and job creation through investments in cleaner transport, emission monitoring, and agricultural waste management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 20:20 IST
World Bank Commits $600 Million to Boost Air Quality in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The World Bank has pledged USD 600 million to two programs in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, aimed at improving air quality for 270 million residents. This significant investment promises to extend the benefits of cleaner air to adjacent states as well.

In Uttar Pradesh, the Clean Air Management Program, with a budget of USD 299.66 million, builds on existing government efforts by targeting key sectors like transport, agriculture, and industry. Initiatives include the introduction of 15,000 electric three-wheelers and 500 electric buses in major cities, benefiting 3.9 million households with clean cooking resources. The program also incentivizes the replacement of 13,500 polluting heavy vehicles with more efficient ones.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Clean Air Project, receiving USD 300 million, will deploy multi-sectoral measures to combat air pollution. The initiative will enhance air quality monitoring infrastructure, foster clean transport including electric buses in Gurugram, Sonipat, and Faridabad, and support technological advancements in MSMEs. The project also aims to facilitate agricultural waste management and the productive reuse of paddy stubble, contributing to job opportunities, especially for women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity Against Targeted Attacks

 India
2
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia
3
Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

Mitch Hay's Stellar Debut Boosts New Zealand's Lead Over West Indies

 United States
4
India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

India's Pragmatic Approach: Re-engaging with Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can help combat trillions in global money laundering losses

AI and big data boost crisis response efficiency, yet adoption remains uneven worldwide

AI models struggling to keep pace with exploding medical data volumes

Systemic barriers blocking technology adoption in primary sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025