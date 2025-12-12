Kaikōura waterfront redevelopment completed, boosting recovery and tourism

The completion of Kaikōura’s Wakatu Quay waterfront redevelopment has been hailed as a major milestone in the region’s long-term recovery and revitalisation, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones says.

Officially opened today, the redevelopment marks a significant step forward for the coastal town on the South Island’s east coast, which was heavily impacted by the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake. The quake caused widespread disruption to the region’s infrastructure, economy and community life, with tourism particularly affected.

Mr Jones said Wakatu Quay is a critical piece of infrastructure that plays a central role in supporting Kaikōura’s economic development and resilience.

“Wakatu Quay redevelopment is a critical infrastructure asset. It supports Kaikōura’s economic recovery following the 2016 earthquake, which significantly impacted the region’s cultural, social, natural and economic life,” he said.

Tourism remains the backbone of Kaikōura’s economy, with around half of the district’s workforce directly employed in tourism-related roles and a further third supporting the visitor sector through accommodation, hospitality, transport and services. Strengthening the town’s waterfront offering is seen as essential to attracting visitors and encouraging longer stays.

The redevelopment includes a new, purpose-built waterfront building designed to host tourism activities, hospitality ventures and cultural events. Its modern, marine-inspired architecture reflects Kaikōura’s strong connection to the ocean, while incorporating cultural and environmental design elements that acknowledge the area’s heritage and natural setting.

Mr Jones said the new facility is expected to act as a catalyst for further private sector investment in the Wakatu Quay precinct, which has also undergone extensive upgrading and landscaping as part of the wider project.

“This redevelopment strengthens Kaikōura’s appeal as a destination and helps support the local economy after years of damage and disruption,” he said.

The project was supported by more than $10 million in funding from the former Provincial Growth Fund, alongside $1.07 million in co-funding from the Kaikōura District Council. The investment reflects the Government’s broader commitment to supporting regional development and rebuilding communities affected by natural disasters.

The redevelopment was officially opened with a dawn blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony, recognising the collaboration between central government, the Kaikōura District Council, local iwi and other community stakeholders.

Mr Jones said these partnerships were critical to the project’s success. The council engaged a local construction company, and more than 40 people were involved in delivering the redevelopment, with over half of the workforce drawn from the local community. Construction was completed within a year, providing both employment and skills development opportunities during the build.

“It’s fantastic that the precinct is open for summer, offering stunning views of the sea and mountains,” Mr Jones said. “This redevelopment is uplifting the district and represents an important milestone that will support future growth and development in Kaikōura.”