Erosion of Waqf Properties: A Silent Crisis in Jammu and Kashmir

Mehbooba Mufti highlights the alarming loss of over 7,000 registered Waqf properties in Jammu and Kashmir as part of a nationwide issue. This, she asserts, is a concerning attack on Muslim heritage and transparency, with substantial decreases documented between December 2024 and December 2023.

Updated: 12-12-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:53 IST
In a recent announcement, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti expressed concern over the significant loss of over 7,000 registered Waqf properties in Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as a severe setback for Muslims in the region.

Mufti took to social media platform X to reveal startling statistics: Over 3.55 lakh Waqf properties nationwide are reportedly unaccounted for, with a shocking 7,240 entries missing from the new UMEED database in Jammu and Kashmir alone. The PDP chief highlighted the urgent need for transparency and the protection of Waqf assets.

She further pointed out that the decline in Waqf properties, amidst increasing instances of violence and disenfranchisement, represents a continuing pattern of challenges faced by the Muslim community. Official data from December 7, disclosed by Mufti, detailed a reduction from 32,533 registered properties in December 2024 to 25,293 properties this year in the region.

