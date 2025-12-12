MGNREGS: Steady Work Opportunities Over Half a Decade

In the past five years, the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has consistently provided an average of 50 days of employment per household. This information was disclosed by Minister of State for Rural Development, Kamlesh Paswan, during a session in the Rajya Sabha.

The flagship scheme guarantees up to 100 days of wage employment each financial year for every household whose adult members are willing to undertake unskilled manual work. In 2024-25, the average number of employment days per household under MGNREGS was 50.24, with similar figures reported for the previous years.

Paswan emphasized the critical role of state and UT governments in the ground-level execution of MGNREGS, noting that close to 99.81% of rural households requesting work were offered employment in FY 2025-26. The Ministry regularly reviews the scheme's implementation to ensure compliance and timely employment.

