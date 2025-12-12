Oil Tanker Seizure Deepens Crisis for Cuba Amid Energy Struggles

A recent move by the United States to seize an oil tanker transporting Venezuelan oil is expected to worsen the already precarious situation in Cuba, which is grappling with severe energy shortages and frequent rolling blackouts.

The Communist nation relies heavily on Venezuela for crude and refined products, essential for running its ailing economy and decrepit electrical grid. The interception of the tanker could signal a broader U.S. strategy, possibly leading to further tank seizures and wider sanctions, sources suggest.

Political tensions have mounted as Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel condemned the U.S. action, labeling it piracy and a breach of international law. This latest development may trickle down to stymied shipping operations, compounding Cuba's challenges in securing consistent fuel supplies.

