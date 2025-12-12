Political Turbulence: Gurpreet Singh Sekhon's Arrest Sparks Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events in Punjab's political landscape, Gurpreet Singh Sekhon, a notorious figure-turned-politician, has been detained by the police in what they describe as a 'preventive measure'. This move comes only days before the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections, where two of Sekhon's family members are running as independents.

His arrest has ignited protests from supporters who gathered at the Kulgarhi police station, blocking major roads and clamoring for his release. They accuse the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of political harassment, with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders denouncing the actions as an 'anarchy'.

Sekhon, once embroiled in the infamous 2016 Nabha jailbreak, denied wrongdoings, claiming his popularity among constituents has unnerved local AAP leaders. The zila parishad elections are slated for December 14, with results expected three days later.

(With inputs from agencies.)