Ukrainian Forces Claim Strategic Gains in Northeast

Ukrainian military reports the liberation of villages near Kupiansk and the encirclement of Russian troops. Details remain unverified by independent sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:08 IST
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian military announced on Friday that its forces had successfully liberated several villages in the vicinity of the northeastern town of Kupiansk. This marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.

According to Khartia Corps on Telegram, the operation has resulted in several hundred Russian troops being surrounded in the area, escalating the tension in this strategic region.

At this time, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these battlefield claims. The situation remains fluid and further updates are expected as the story develops.

