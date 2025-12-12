Left Menu

Gaurav Gogoi: The Unfair Electoral Battlefield

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi claims unfair electoral practices cost them victories in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar Assembly polls. He accuses BJP of manipulating voter lists post-2014 Lok Sabha results. Gogoi alleges the BJP used 'voter list fraud' to secure electoral successes, affecting Congress's potential wins.

Updated: 12-12-2025 20:22 IST
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi stirred the political landscape on Friday by claiming that unfair electoral practices hindered Congress's victories in the Haryana, Maharashtra, and Bihar Assembly polls. Gogoi, the deputy leader in Lok Sabha and Assam Congress chief, asserted that had the electoral field been fair, Congress would have emerged victorious in these crucial states.

He further alleged that the BJP's dream of crossing 400 seats in the Lok Sabha was shattered, leading them to resort to adding 'fake voters' to the electoral list. The 2014 Lok Sabha results, particularly in Haryana and Maharashtra, showed significant BJP losses, suggesting future setbacks in the subsequent Assembly polls, according to Gogoi.

Gogoi accused the BJP of manipulating the electoral process through Special Intensive Revision of voter lists, hinting at 'voter list fraud' or undue influence over the Election Commission. He maintained that with a level playing field and an unbiased Election Commission, Congress would have secured wins in the contested states, creating a favorable environment across the nation.

