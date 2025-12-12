Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Police Crackdown on Unregistered Vehicles

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched a statewide enforcement drive against vehicles without transfer of ownership documents. This initiative aims to prevent the misuse of non-local or non-transferred vehicle registrations. Vehicles without proper documentation are identified and impounded, enhancing road safety and ensuring legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:29 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Police Crackdown on Unregistered Vehicles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive enforcement drive, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have targeted vehicles operating without mandatory ownership transfer documents, aiming to curb the misuse of such registrations.

Conducted across various districts in the Valley, police teams were deployed to identify and seize vehicles lacking proper documentation or valid ownership transfer records, focusing particularly on non-local registrations.

This initiative is part of a larger campaign to crack down on traffic violations and ensure road safety. Police have urged vehicle owners to update transfer formalities and maintain valid documents readily available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025