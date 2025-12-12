Jammu and Kashmir Police Crackdown on Unregistered Vehicles

In a decisive enforcement drive, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have targeted vehicles operating without mandatory ownership transfer documents, aiming to curb the misuse of such registrations.

Conducted across various districts in the Valley, police teams were deployed to identify and seize vehicles lacking proper documentation or valid ownership transfer records, focusing particularly on non-local registrations.

This initiative is part of a larger campaign to crack down on traffic violations and ensure road safety. Police have urged vehicle owners to update transfer formalities and maintain valid documents readily available.

