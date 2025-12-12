Left Menu

Mohammed Ben Sulayem Re-elected as FIA President: Triumph in Unopposed Race

Mohammed Ben Sulayem secured a second four-year term as FIA President, unopposed, during the annual general assembly in Tashkent. Despite challenges from potential candidates Tim Mayer and Laura Villars, the election proceeded without opposition. The process adhered to statutes, affirming the federation's democratic integrity.

Updated: 12-12-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:29 IST
Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been re-elected as the president of the motorsport's world governing body, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), for a second four-year term. The election took place during the annual general assembly in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Although he was unopposed, Ben Sulayem expressed gratitude to the FIA members for their overwhelming support, emphasizing the unity and strength within the organization. He quoted, "We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever."

American Tim Mayer opted out of the race in October, citing FIA statutes as restrictions. Meanwhile, Swiss-French racer Laura Villars challenged the election's legality in court, although the decision upheld the scheduled proceedings. The election reportedly complied with the FIA's statutes through a transparent process, highlighting its democratic foundation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

