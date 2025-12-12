Left Menu

Skepticism Surrounds Trump's Role in Epstein Scandal

Public opinion is sharply divided on President Donald Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. While most Americans suspect a cover-up, Trump's core Republican base shows increased support. A Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals distrust about the government's transparency regarding Epstein's 2019 death and his connections with the powerful.

12-12-2025
Donald Trump

A Reuters/Ipsos poll highlights the widening skepticism among Americans regarding President Donald Trump's involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The majority suspect that Trump's administration is concealing details about Epstein's 2019 death and his network of powerful acquaintances.

The survey reveals that only 23% approve of Trump's handling of the situation, while 52% express disapproval. However, support among Republicans has risen, with 53% approving of Trump's actions, reflecting a shift from last month's 44% approval rate.

The poll indicates pervasive doubts about the U.S. government's role, with 62% believing it is concealing information about Epstein's death and alleged crimes. A notable 70% suspect information is being hidden about those involved in Epstein's trafficking network, including high-profile figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

