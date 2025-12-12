Budapest's Mayor Faces Charges Over Pride, Turns Protest Symbol

In a significant development, Hungarian police have called for charges against Budapest's liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony. His involvement in arranging an LGBTQ+ rights rally in June, which escalated into an anti-government protest, places him at the center of legal scrutiny.

The Chief Prosecution Office of Budapest confirmed receiving investigative files but has yet to decide on proceeding with charges. The rally, originally planned as a banned Pride march, drew massive crowds in opposition to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Karacsony, in defense of his actions, emphasized his commitment to freedom, stating that he would face any legal repercussions with pride. The incident underscores rising tensions over democratic freedoms in Hungary, amid critiques of Orban's restrictive policies ahead of upcoming elections.

