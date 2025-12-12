Left Menu

India's Defence Land Dilemma: Encroachment and Utilization Challenges Unveiled

Out of approximately 18 lakh acres of defence land in India, over 11,000 acres face encroachment issues. The Ministry of Defence provides state-wise land details and addresses concerns over unused lands. Amendments to the Defence Acquisition Procedure aim to streamline processes, amid budget reallocations and ongoing litigation challenges.

Updated: 12-12-2025 17:53 IST
The Centre has revealed that over 11,152 acres out of India's vast 18 lakh-acre defence landholdings are currently under encroachment, informing Parliament of the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining these strategic assets.

In a response to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth provided a comprehensive overview of the land situation, highlighting that 45,906 acres, identified as surplus to military needs, are being considered for other governmental uses.

Furthermore, with an estimated 8,113 acres of defence land embroiled in legal battles, the Ministry refutes having assessed the impact on rural communities, but affirms its commitment to fair compensation under existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

