India's Defence Land Dilemma: Encroachment and Utilization Challenges Unveiled

The Centre has revealed that over 11,152 acres out of India's vast 18 lakh-acre defence landholdings are currently under encroachment, informing Parliament of the ongoing challenges faced in maintaining these strategic assets.

In a response to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth provided a comprehensive overview of the land situation, highlighting that 45,906 acres, identified as surplus to military needs, are being considered for other governmental uses.

Furthermore, with an estimated 8,113 acres of defence land embroiled in legal battles, the Ministry refutes having assessed the impact on rural communities, but affirms its commitment to fair compensation under existing laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)