Left Menu

Diplomatic Tango: U.S. and Belarus Navigate Political Prisoner Talks

U.S. envoy John Coale, appointed by President Trump, engaged in negotiations with Belarusian President Lukashenko to release political prisoners. Previous talks led to the release of 52 prisoners, but new ones have since been detained. The U.S. removed sanctions against Belarus in exchange for cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:11 IST
Diplomatic Tango: U.S. and Belarus Navigate Political Prisoner Talks

In a recent diplomatic move, U.S. envoy John Coale met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk to discuss the release of political prisoners, state media reported.

Coale, representing President Donald Trump, was warmly received by Lukashenko, who expressed his appreciation for Trump's recent actions. The two leaders acknowledged the rapidly changing global landscape and the necessity to address emerging issues.

While Coale's previous negotiations had resulted in the release of 52 prisoners, human rights groups note that political detentions continue. Meanwhile, the U.S. has lifted sanctions on Belarus as part of the ongoing dialogue.

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025