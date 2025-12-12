Diplomatic Tango: U.S. and Belarus Navigate Political Prisoner Talks
U.S. envoy John Coale, appointed by President Trump, engaged in negotiations with Belarusian President Lukashenko to release political prisoners. Previous talks led to the release of 52 prisoners, but new ones have since been detained. The U.S. removed sanctions against Belarus in exchange for cooperation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:11 IST
In a recent diplomatic move, U.S. envoy John Coale met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk to discuss the release of political prisoners, state media reported.
Coale, representing President Donald Trump, was warmly received by Lukashenko, who expressed his appreciation for Trump's recent actions. The two leaders acknowledged the rapidly changing global landscape and the necessity to address emerging issues.
While Coale's previous negotiations had resulted in the release of 52 prisoners, human rights groups note that political detentions continue. Meanwhile, the U.S. has lifted sanctions on Belarus as part of the ongoing dialogue.