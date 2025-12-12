Arrest at the Border: Weapon Seized

On Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) took swift action by arresting a man armed with a weapon near the Indo-Pak border in Jammu's Pargwal area, officials reported.

Identified as Abdul Khalik, the suspect was apprehended close to the International Border (IB), heightening security measures in the region.

Abdul Khalik has been transferred to Khour police station, where further investigation and legal procedures are currently underway, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)