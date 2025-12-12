Left Menu

Arrest at the Border: Weapon Seized

Border Security Force arrested a man near the Indo-Pak border in Jammu district. The accused, Abdul Khalik, was found with a weapon in the Pargwal area and has been handed over to Khour police for investigation and legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:14 IST
On Friday, the Border Security Force (BSF) took swift action by arresting a man armed with a weapon near the Indo-Pak border in Jammu's Pargwal area, officials reported.

Identified as Abdul Khalik, the suspect was apprehended close to the International Border (IB), heightening security measures in the region.

Abdul Khalik has been transferred to Khour police station, where further investigation and legal procedures are currently underway, authorities confirmed.

