Global Tensions and Strategic Maneuvers: A Snapshot of Current World Affairs

Recent world news highlights include China's expulsion of Philippine aircraft from disputed territories, Finland's missile procurement from the US, Kremlin discussions on Ukrainian ceasefire conditions, and U.S. oil seizure affecting Cuba. Key events also involve EU reversals on combustion engine bans and EU plans to freeze Russian assets.

Updated: 12-12-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:34 IST
The geopolitical landscape continues to simmer as China asserts its dominion over the South China Sea. On Friday, the Chinese military expelled a Philippine aircraft from the contested Scarborough Shoal, escalating tensions in a region fraught with territorial clashes.

In Northern Europe, Finland strengthens its defense arsenal with the acquisition of U.S. AMRAAM missiles, aligning its security measures with its recent procurement of F-35 fighter jets as a buffer against potential threats, notably from Russia.

Meanwhile, the European Union is poised to amend its 2035 plans on combustion engine bans, signaling a victory for Germany. This policy reversal aims to alleviate economic pressures on its automotive sector as the bloc navigates the complexities of environmental regulations.

