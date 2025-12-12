Barham Salih Poised to Lead UN Refugee Agency

In what seems to be a significant leadership change, former Iraqi President Barham Salih is reportedly poised to become the head of the United Nations refugee agency. This information comes from a confidential letter sent by the current UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, as shared with The Associated Press.

The agency, officially known as the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), is expected to witness Salih taking over from Filippo Grandi. Grandi's tenure, which began in 2016, ends later this year. This transition is set against a backdrop of financial turmoil, as organizations like the UNHCR grapple with diminishing funding, especially from traditional donors like the United States.

The appointment process remains ongoing, requiring careful consultations and approval by the UN General Assembly. According to Alessandra Vellucci, spokesperson for the UN office in Geneva, an official announcement will be made once the selection process concludes.

(With inputs from agencies.)