European Fighter Jets Project Hangs in the Balance

Defence ministers from Germany, France, and Spain gathered for discussions in Berlin to tackle the deadlock hindering the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project. The European fighter jets initiative faces significant challenges due to disputes between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, which is supported by Germany and Spain, over technology control.

The ministers' meeting did not yield a definitive decision despite an impending year-end deadline from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. A German defence ministry spokesperson highlighted the ongoing confidential talks aimed at reaching an agreement by the year's end, while a French government spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment to continue collaboration.

The FCAS project, launched over eight years ago, remains stalled amid industrial rivalries. Leaders from Germany and France, namely Chancellor Merz and President Macron, are expected to prioritize resolving these issues in their upcoming meeting, alongside European Union leaders in December.

