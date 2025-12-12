Left Menu

European Fighter Jets Project Hangs in the Balance

Defence ministers from Germany, France, and Spain met to address issues stalling the European Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project. Industrial disputes between Dassault Aviation and Airbus threaten the 100-billion-euro initiative. Government leaders will continue discussions next week to find a resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:01 IST
European Fighter Jets Project Hangs in the Balance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Defence ministers from Germany, France, and Spain gathered for discussions in Berlin to tackle the deadlock hindering the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project. The European fighter jets initiative faces significant challenges due to disputes between France's Dassault Aviation and Airbus, which is supported by Germany and Spain, over technology control.

The ministers' meeting did not yield a definitive decision despite an impending year-end deadline from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. A German defence ministry spokesperson highlighted the ongoing confidential talks aimed at reaching an agreement by the year's end, while a French government spokesperson reaffirmed the commitment to continue collaboration.

The FCAS project, launched over eight years ago, remains stalled amid industrial rivalries. Leaders from Germany and France, namely Chancellor Merz and President Macron, are expected to prioritize resolving these issues in their upcoming meeting, alongside European Union leaders in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025