Revamping the Rulebook: 71 Obsolete Laws Set for Repeal

The Union Cabinet has taken a significant step towards cleaning up India's legal framework by approving a Bill to repeal 71 outdated laws. According to officials, these laws have outlived their utility and clutter the statute books.

Among the laws targeted, 65 are amendments and six are principal laws, including one dating back to the British era. The proposed repeal is not just about removing colonial laws but also those that no longer serve a practical purpose, officials explained.

Since May 2014, the Modi government has been systematically removing obsolete laws. With this new Bill, the total number of repealed laws will increase to 1,633. Successive Union law ministers argue that these outdated laws obstruct everyday life and lack relevance today.

(With inputs from agencies.)