Streamlined Business Visas: Boosting Indo-China Professional Exchanges

India is making notable amendments to its visa policies to facilitate quicker approval of business visas for Chinese professionals. This strategic move comes as New Delhi and Beijing work towards mending bilateral relations that were severely strained due to the Eastern Ladakh border dispute.

Although the overall vetting process for Chinese applicants remains unchanged, business visas are now issued for shorter stays, with processing completed within three to four weeks. Previously, visiting Chinese professionals were required to apply for employment visas valid for six months or more.

The revised visa norms are a part of a series of efforts aimed at normalizing ties between the two nations, including the recent resumption of tourist visas and direct flights. The decision is expected to facilitate Chinese experts' travel to India, providing necessary technical support to industries relying on Chinese equipment.

