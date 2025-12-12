Mizoram CM Urges Swift Action on Child Abuse Cases

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has raised an alarm over the escalating number of child abuse cases in the state. In a high-level meeting with the Mizoram State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MSCPCR), he conveyed his deep concerns about the situation.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgency for prompt handling of these cases and the necessity of ensuring the enforcement of children's rights. This aligns with his commitment to prioritizing the issue, according to official sources.

Led by its chairman, Jimmy Laltlanmawia, the MSCPCR provided the CM with updates on various child protection challenges and discussed plans for more effective measures to safeguard children's rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)