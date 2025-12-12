Drug Trafficking Bust: Five Arrested in Jammu

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police on Friday arrested five individuals suspected of being part of a drug trafficking network on the outskirts of Jammu city. Authorities said that 340 grams of heroin were recovered from the suspects' possession.

During a routine operation at a checkpoint at Purmandal Morh, a police team stopped a Swift vehicle that aroused suspicion. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed the narcotics, leading to the arrest of the occupants.

The suspects, identified as Imam Hussain, Mushtaq Ali, Manshu Khan, Farooq Mohammad, and Mohammad Manshu, were detained along with a digital weighing machine. A case has been filed at the Gangyal police station, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)