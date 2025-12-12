Left Menu

Drug Trafficking Bust: Five Arrested in Jammu

Five people were arrested on the outskirts of Jammu city for allegedly being part of a drug trafficking network. Police officials recovered 340 grams of heroin and a digital weighing machine during a vehicle search. A case has been registered, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:32 IST
Drug Trafficking Bust: Five Arrested in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police on Friday arrested five individuals suspected of being part of a drug trafficking network on the outskirts of Jammu city. Authorities said that 340 grams of heroin were recovered from the suspects' possession.

During a routine operation at a checkpoint at Purmandal Morh, a police team stopped a Swift vehicle that aroused suspicion. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed the narcotics, leading to the arrest of the occupants.

The suspects, identified as Imam Hussain, Mushtaq Ali, Manshu Khan, Farooq Mohammad, and Mohammad Manshu, were detained along with a digital weighing machine. A case has been filed at the Gangyal police station, with further investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025