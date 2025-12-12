Left Menu

Voter Roll Inconsistencies Uncovered in West Bengal: Major Revisions Planned

The first phase of scrutinizing electoral rolls in West Bengal has revealed major inconsistencies in voter data, prompting the Election Commission to initiate a detailed verification of records. Errors include mismatched parent names, unrealistic age differences, and incorrect gender data, affecting the accuracy of voter identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 22:16 IST
Voter Roll Inconsistencies Uncovered in West Bengal: Major Revisions Planned
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, a detailed scrutiny of electoral rolls has uncovered significant discrepancies, prompting immediate action by the Election Commission. The inconsistencies include incorrect parentage details in 11.09% of voter records, unrealistic age gaps, and numerous errors in gender identification.

The cross-checking process also revealed that millions of voters, particularly those over 45, were misclassified as new voters, further complicating voter data accuracy. Over 13,46,918 entries reportedly have incorrect gender details. An official emphasized the need for reliable voter identification.

To resolve these issues, the poll body has digitized all application forms, ensuring affected voters will be summoned for hearings to rectify their records. District and block-level officers are mobilized to expedite necessary corrections and validation through house-to-house visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025