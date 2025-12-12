Voter Roll Inconsistencies Uncovered in West Bengal: Major Revisions Planned

In West Bengal, a detailed scrutiny of electoral rolls has uncovered significant discrepancies, prompting immediate action by the Election Commission. The inconsistencies include incorrect parentage details in 11.09% of voter records, unrealistic age gaps, and numerous errors in gender identification.

The cross-checking process also revealed that millions of voters, particularly those over 45, were misclassified as new voters, further complicating voter data accuracy. Over 13,46,918 entries reportedly have incorrect gender details. An official emphasized the need for reliable voter identification.

To resolve these issues, the poll body has digitized all application forms, ensuring affected voters will be summoned for hearings to rectify their records. District and block-level officers are mobilized to expedite necessary corrections and validation through house-to-house visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)