Demand for Caste-Wise Census Increases in Tamil Nadu

PMK founder S Ramadoss urges Tamil Nadu to conduct a caste-wise census to ensure proportional distribution of reservation benefits among 324 communities. The call for a census is driven by concerns over disproportionate allocation of reservations and aims to enhance educational, employment, and economic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-12-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 20:34 IST
Demand for Caste-Wise Census Increases in Tamil Nadu
Amidst growing concerns over equitable reservation distribution, PMK founder S Ramadoss has called for a comprehensive caste-wise census in Tamil Nadu. He argues that a detailed population census is crucial for ensuring fair educational, economic, and employment benefits for all 324 communities in the state.

During a press conference following a statewide protest, Ramadoss criticized the current system for failing to proportionally distribute reservation benefits, resulting in some communities receiving inadequate shares. He has tabled a proposal to organize the census swiftly by utilizing local teachers and government employees, urging Chief Minister M K Stalin to take action before the upcoming elections.

Ramadoss also suggested an evaluative trip to Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, highlighting their success stories as models for Tamil Nadu's reservation policy. The call for a census grows more urgent as internal PMK divisions drive separate protests, each advocating for caste surveys to protect the state's existing 69 percent reservation quota.

(With inputs from agencies.)

