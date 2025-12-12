Left Menu

Life Sentences in Decade-Old Honour Killing Case in Bareilly

A Bareilly court handed life sentences to Veerpal and his brother Rajendra for the honour killing of Veerpal's minor daughter and her teenage boyfriend a decade ago. The mother received a seven-year term. The verdict was based on a 2015 incident involving abduction and murder driven by familial grudges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 12-12-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 21:06 IST
Life Sentences in Decade-Old Honour Killing Case in Bareilly
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark judgement, a court in Bareilly has sentenced two brothers, Veerpal and Rajendra, to life imprisonment for the honour killing of Veerpal's minor daughter and her teenage boyfriend a decade ago.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Abhay Srivastava delivered the verdict, additionally sentencing Veerpal's wife, Kamla Devi, to seven years in prison for her role in abetting the crime.

This case, unraveled through nine prosecution witnesses, stemmed from deep-seated familial grudges that led to the tragic abduction and murder of both youngsters, ultimately culminating in the conviction under multiple IPC sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025