Life Sentences in Decade-Old Honour Killing Case in Bareilly

In a landmark judgement, a court in Bareilly has sentenced two brothers, Veerpal and Rajendra, to life imprisonment for the honour killing of Veerpal's minor daughter and her teenage boyfriend a decade ago.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Abhay Srivastava delivered the verdict, additionally sentencing Veerpal's wife, Kamla Devi, to seven years in prison for her role in abetting the crime.

This case, unraveled through nine prosecution witnesses, stemmed from deep-seated familial grudges that led to the tragic abduction and murder of both youngsters, ultimately culminating in the conviction under multiple IPC sections.

(With inputs from agencies.)