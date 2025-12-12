Census 2027: A Digital Leap Forward

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that Census 2027 will be pivotal for India's development, projecting the nation's population data with renewed precision. He emphasized that the exercise will lay the groundwork for improved governance and inclusive growth, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.'

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Modi, has sanctioned a budget of Rs 11,718.24 crore for the Census, the largest administrative and statistical undertaking globally. It marks the first digital Census, featuring caste enumeration and offering citizens the option of self-enumeration.

Initially postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census will occur in two phases: house-listing and housing census from April to September 2026, and population enumeration in February 2027. Specific areas in Ladakh and snow-bound regions of Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand will have their enumeration in September 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)