Infrastructure boom fuels record tourism growth in India, says Gajendra Shekhawat

Union Minister for Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Thursday said that while India experienced gradual progress in road and rail infrastructure in the decades following Independence, the past 11 years have witnessed a transformative leap across road transport, railways, waterways, and connectivity. This unprecedented infrastructure expansion, he said, has not only strengthened the national economy but has also become a key catalyst for the rapid growth of the tourism sector.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the Minister highlighted that India’s tourism sector has undergone historic expansion over the last decade, driven by focused policy reforms, large-scale infrastructure creation, and sustained global branding and promotion. These combined efforts have positioned India as a preferred destination for both domestic and international travellers.

Sharp Rise in Tourist Arrivals and Earnings

Shri Shekhawat shared data reflecting strong growth across tourism indicators between 2014 and 2024:

International Tourist Arrivals (ITAs): 161.16 million

Foreign Tourist Arrivals (FTAs): 86.22 million, compared to 52.99 million during 2004–2013

Foreign Exchange Earnings (FEEs): ₹18.85 lakh crore, more than three times the ₹6.01 lakh crore earned during 2004–2013

Domestic Tourist Visits (DTVs): 18,639.35 million, a sharp rise from 6,779.10 million in 2004–2013

The Minister said this surge reflects improved accessibility, better amenities, enhanced safety, and diversified tourism offerings across the country.

Massive Expansion of Tourism Infrastructure

Highlighting key government initiatives, Shri Shekhawat said the Ministry of Tourism has implemented multiple flagship schemes to strengthen tourism infrastructure nationwide.

Swadesh Darshan Scheme (launched in 2015):

76 projects sanctioned with an outlay of ₹5,290.33 crore

75 projects have been physically completed

Swadesh Darshan 2.0 – Sustainable & Destination-Centric Tourism:

53 projects sanctioned with ₹2,208.27 crore

Focus on responsible, sustainable, and tourist-centric development

Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD):

36 projects approved with ₹648.11 crore

Covers spiritual tourism, culture and heritage, Vibrant Village Programme, ecotourism, and Amrit Dharohar sites

Aims to strengthen the entire tourism value chain and improve visitor experience

Development of Iconic Tourist Centres (SASCI, 2024–25):

40 projects sanctioned across 23 States

₹3,295.76 crore provided as long-term, 50-year interest-free loans

Objective is to upgrade select destinations to global standards

Assistance to Central Agencies Scheme:

57 projects sanctioned worth ₹845.51 crore for agencies such as ASI, Port Trusts, ITDC, and Railways

34 projects completed and 9 foreclosed

Connectivity as a Tourism Enabler

The Minister underscored that improved connectivity has played a decisive role in boosting tourism. India’s National Highway network has expanded by nearly 60%, from 91,287 km in 2014 to 1,46,195 km at present. For comparison, the highway network stood at 65,569 km in 2004. This expansion has dramatically improved access to tourist destinations, pilgrimage centres, heritage sites, and remote regions.

Tourism as a Growth Engine

Shri Shekhawat said India’s integrated approach—combining infrastructure development, sustainable tourism practices, destination development, and enhanced connectivity—has delivered significant socio-economic benefits. Tourism has emerged as a major generator of employment, strengthened local livelihoods, and promoted balanced regional development.

He added that the achievements of the past decade reflect the Government’s clear commitment to positioning tourism as a central pillar of national growth and transforming India into a global tourism powerhouse.