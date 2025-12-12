UN Concludes Investigation into ICC Prosecutor

The United Nations has wrapped up its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. This development was announced by the presidency of the court's governing body on Friday.

The investigation findings are to remain confidential for the time being, as an external panel of judicial experts is set to review them. This process is anticipated to take up to 30 days, according to the ICC's governing body.

Karim Khan, who has denied all accusations of wrongdoing, temporarily stepped aside during the investigation proceedings.

