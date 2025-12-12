Left Menu

UN Concludes Investigation into ICC Prosecutor

The United Nations has finished an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by ICC prosecutor Karim Khan. The findings will remain confidential pending review by an external judicial panel, expected to take up to 30 days. Khan denies all allegations and temporarily stepped aside during the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:17 IST
UN Concludes Investigation into ICC Prosecutor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The United Nations has wrapped up its investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. This development was announced by the presidency of the court's governing body on Friday.

The investigation findings are to remain confidential for the time being, as an external panel of judicial experts is set to review them. This process is anticipated to take up to 30 days, according to the ICC's governing body.

Karim Khan, who has denied all accusations of wrongdoing, temporarily stepped aside during the investigation proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025