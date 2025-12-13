In a significant judicial ruling, the Kerala court has acquitted actor Dileep, who was embroiled in a high-profile actress assault case dating back to 2017. The judgment drew upon the Latin phrase, 'Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum', or 'Let justice be done though the heavens fall.'

Central to the court's 1,709-page decision was the acknowledgment of the prosecution and defense allegations, which included claims of Dileep attempting to influence judges and bias within the investigating team. Despite these charges, the court prioritised the legal principle of impartiality.

Ultimately, the court found the evidence insufficient to prove Dileep's alleged conspiracy and links to the crime, resulting in the actor's acquittal alongside three others. The judgment stands as a testament to the enduring pursuit of justice.

