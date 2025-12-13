Left Menu

Kerala Court Invokes Justice in Acquittal of Actor Dileep

In a landmark judgment, the Kerala court acquitted actor Dileep in a 2017 case involving the assault of an actress. The court cited 'Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum', emphasizing that justice should prevail despite challenges. The evidence was deemed insufficient, leading to Dileep's acquittal.

In a significant judicial ruling, the Kerala court has acquitted actor Dileep, who was embroiled in a high-profile actress assault case dating back to 2017. The judgment drew upon the Latin phrase, 'Fiat Justitia Ruat Caelum', or 'Let justice be done though the heavens fall.'

Central to the court's 1,709-page decision was the acknowledgment of the prosecution and defense allegations, which included claims of Dileep attempting to influence judges and bias within the investigating team. Despite these charges, the court prioritised the legal principle of impartiality.

Ultimately, the court found the evidence insufficient to prove Dileep's alleged conspiracy and links to the crime, resulting in the actor's acquittal alongside three others. The judgment stands as a testament to the enduring pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

