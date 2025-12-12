Left Menu

Unraveling the Mystery: Justice Awaits for Zubeen Garg's Untimely Demise

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a charge sheet accusing seven individuals of Zubeen Garg's murder. Among those charged are his secretary, event organizer, and band members. The investigation, which includes 2,500 pages of evidence, seeks justice for the renowned singer's mysterious death in Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-12-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 23:18 IST
Unraveling the Mystery: Justice Awaits for Zubeen Garg's Untimely Demise
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has charged seven individuals, including singer Zubeen Garg's secretary and event organizer, with murder following his mysterious death in Singapore. The charge sheet, filed in a Kamrup (Metro) court, outlines allegations of murder, conspiracy, and financial misdeeds.

Chief organizer of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta are among those accused. Evidence suggests the singer, who died while swimming in Singapore on September 19, was a victim of foul play, despite Singapore Police's initial findings indicating no foul play.

With a meticulously compiled 2,500-page charge sheet, augmented by 12,000 pages of evidence, the SIT aims to bring justice to the late singer and satisfy public demand. The case has attracted significant attention, with both local and international investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfilled Promises

Congress Slams Madhya Pradesh Government: Economic Mismanagement and Unfulfi...

 India
4
Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

Political Shuffle: Gilgit Baltistan's Upcoming Elections

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025