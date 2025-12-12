Unraveling the Mystery: Justice Awaits for Zubeen Garg's Untimely Demise
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a charge sheet accusing seven individuals of Zubeen Garg's murder. Among those charged are his secretary, event organizer, and band members. The investigation, which includes 2,500 pages of evidence, seeks justice for the renowned singer's mysterious death in Singapore.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has charged seven individuals, including singer Zubeen Garg's secretary and event organizer, with murder following his mysterious death in Singapore. The charge sheet, filed in a Kamrup (Metro) court, outlines allegations of murder, conspiracy, and financial misdeeds.
Chief organizer of the North East India Festival, Shyamkanu Mahanta, and band members Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta are among those accused. Evidence suggests the singer, who died while swimming in Singapore on September 19, was a victim of foul play, despite Singapore Police's initial findings indicating no foul play.
With a meticulously compiled 2,500-page charge sheet, augmented by 12,000 pages of evidence, the SIT aims to bring justice to the late singer and satisfy public demand. The case has attracted significant attention, with both local and international investigations underway.
