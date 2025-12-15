NEWS HIGHLIGHTS FROM WESTERN REGION AT 1700 HRS

Following are the top stories from the Western Region at 1700 HRS.

BOM13 MH-CIVIC POLLS **** BMC, 28 other municipal corporations to go to polls on Jan 15, vote count on Jan 16 Mumbai: Polls to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including cash-rich Mumbai, where elections are due since early 2022, will be held on January 15 and votes will be counted on January 16, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced on Monday. **** BOM12 GA-HC-LD NIGHTCLUB-FIRE 'Someone must be held accountable': HC converts civil suit on Goa nightclub tragedy into PIL Panaji, Dec 15 (PTI) The Bombay High Court on Monday converted a civil suit against Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub into a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) saying ''someone has to be held accountable'' for the tragedy in which 25 people were killed. **** BOM7 CG-NAXAL-BLAST **** Two CoBRA commandos injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh Bijapur: Two commandos of CRPF's CoBRA unit were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday. **** BOM6 MH-LAND DEAL-ACCUSED **** Pune land deal row: Police question accused Digvijay Patil Pune: Digvijay Patil, a partner in a company linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, appeared before the police in Pune on Monday for questioning in a controversial land deal case, officials said. **** BOM9 MH-DOCTOR DEATH-PA-SIT **** Mumbai doctor's death case: SIT gets 3-day custody of minister's arrested PA Mumbai: Mumbai police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday took custody of Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde's personal assistant Anant Garje, who has been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his doctor wife Gauri Palve. **** BOM3 MP-IMPEACHMENT-EX-JUDGE **** Opposition's impeachment bid against Madras HC judge politically driven: Ex-judge Jabalpur: The Opposition parties' move to seek the impeachment of Madras High Court judge Justice G R Swaminathan was politically motivated or an attempt to get a favourable verdict through pressure tactics, former Madhya Pradesh HC judge KK Trivedi claimed on Monday. **** BOM10 MH-DRUG-FACTORY **** Maharashtra police bust drug factory in Rajasthan; Rs 100 cr MD, other materials seized Thane: The Maharashtra police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has unearthed an MD drug manufacturing factory in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, and seized the contraband, chemicals and equipment valued at around Rs 100 crore, officials said on Monday. **** BOM5 MH-BOY-MURDER **** Teenage boy killed in knife attack by classmate at Pune coaching centre Pune: A 16-year-old boy was killed after a classmate allegedly attacked him with a knife inside a classroom at a coaching centre in Pune district on Monday, police said. **** LGB1 MH-HC-POLICE **** HC pulls up police for 'leisurely' enquiries into complaints; questions Centre on 14-day norm Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has pulled up the police for its ''utter disregard'' towards the provisions of law and for ''leisurely'' enquiries and has also questioned the Union government in this regard. ****

