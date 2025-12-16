Hyderabad Native's Role in Bondi Tragedy Unfolds

Authorities have identified Sajid Akram from Hyderabad, India, as the gunman in the mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Australia's gravest in decades. The attack on a Hanukkah event, which claimed 15 lives, is being treated as a targeted act of terrorism against the Jewish community.

Per Telangana police, Akram, 50, a commerce graduate from Hyderabad, moved to Australia in 1998, seeking employment. He settled there with his European-origin spouse and two children. Despite no adverse record in India, his sudden radicalization remains under investigation, with no Indian ties reported.

Akram's colony in Hyderabad remains tight-lipped, with closed gates and little interaction observed. His travel history, including a recent trip to the Philippines with his son, Naveed, is being probed for potential terrorist group affiliations. Naveed remains critically injured in a hospital.

