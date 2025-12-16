Left Menu

Hyderabad Native's Role in Bondi Tragedy Unfolds

Sajid Akram, a Hyderabad native, was involved in a tragic mass shooting at Australia's Bondi Beach that left fifteen dead. His family, unaware of his radical mindset, denies any link to India for his radicalization. Details of his history and actions are under scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:24 IST
Hyderabad Native's Role in Bondi Tragedy Unfolds

Authorities have identified Sajid Akram from Hyderabad, India, as the gunman in the mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Australia's gravest in decades. The attack on a Hanukkah event, which claimed 15 lives, is being treated as a targeted act of terrorism against the Jewish community.

Per Telangana police, Akram, 50, a commerce graduate from Hyderabad, moved to Australia in 1998, seeking employment. He settled there with his European-origin spouse and two children. Despite no adverse record in India, his sudden radicalization remains under investigation, with no Indian ties reported.

Akram's colony in Hyderabad remains tight-lipped, with closed gates and little interaction observed. His travel history, including a recent trip to the Philippines with his son, Naveed, is being probed for potential terrorist group affiliations. Naveed remains critically injured in a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025