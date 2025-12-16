Tragic Assault Highlights Vulnerability Amid Water Scarcity

A caretaker has been detained following allegations of raping a 30-year-old woman with a speech impairment in Jamshedpur, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

The distressing incident took place within the Azadnagar police station jurisdiction, sparked by the victim's brother lodging a formal complaint on Monday. Authorities confirmed that the assault was verified after the family witnessed the crime in action.

The woman, who regularly visited the company's premises to fetch water due to local shortages, was reported missing when she failed to return home timely, prompting her family to search and eventually catch the accused red-handed. The situation underscores pressing water access issues in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)