Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers' Arrest after Fiery Incident

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of a Goa nightclub where a devastating fire resulted in the loss of 25 lives, have been arrested and will be brought to Goa from Delhi by police. The incident at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' in Arpora has raised significant questions about safety protocols in entertainment venues.

The brothers were taken into custody in Delhi after being deported from Thailand. They had fled to Phuket shortly after the fire, triggering an Interpol Blue Corner Notice and the cancellation of their passports. Their detention in Thailand was facilitated by international cooperation between Indian and Thai authorities.

Alongside the Luthra brothers, five other individuals, including managers and staff of the nightclub, have been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation. The event underscores the global scale of law enforcement collaboration in pursuing justice for such tragedies.

