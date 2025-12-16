Left Menu

Hansi Becomes Haryana's 23rd District Amid Promises of Progress

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced Hansi as the state's 23rd district, separating it from the Hisar district. Saini highlighted Hansi's rich historical background and detailed new development initiatives. He criticized the opposition for spreading false propaganda as the state progresses under the BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:04 IST
In a significant development for Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced on Tuesday that Hansi would become the state's 23rd district, formerly a part of the Hisar district. The announcement was made during a public meeting in Hansi, with an official notification expected within a week.

Highlighting Hansi's historical and cultural importance, Saini paid tribute to the region's contributions during the First War of Independence in 1857. He also inaugurated several development projects worth Rs 77.30 crore during the Vikas Rally.

Saini criticized the opposition for misleading the public as the state sees accelerated progress under the BJP. He announced further initiatives, including upgrading the local hospital and improving infrastructure, to ensure the continued growth of Hansi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

