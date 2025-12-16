Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Arrested and Deported
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra were arrested after being deported from Thailand in connection with a deadly fire at their nightclub in Goa. The fire incident, which resulted in 25 deaths, has raised questions about fire safety lapses and prompted a legal crackdown on the owners.
- Country:
- India
Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, have been apprehended following deportation from Thailand. The brothers are implicated in a tragic fire incident that claimed 25 lives in Goa on December 6, sparking allegations of fire safety violations.
The duo arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport and was subsequently taken into custody 10 days after fleeing to Phuket post-tragedy. Amid heightened security, they were presented before a Delhi court, which sanctioned a two-day transit remand before their transfer to Goa.
The incident has prompted a significant legal response, including arrests and the issuance of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice. As questions over safety norms persist, a civil suit has been converted into public interest litigation by the Bombay High Court's Goa bench.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nightclub Fire Investigates: Luthra Brothers' Legal Battle Begins After Deportation
Luthra Brothers in Court After Thailand Deportation
Luthra Brothers to Face Justice in India After Thai Deportation
Goa Nightclub Fire: Authorities Crack Down on Safety Violations
Goa Nightclub Tragedy Sparks Deportation Efforts