Nightclub Tragedy: Luthra Brothers Arrested and Deported

Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, have been apprehended following deportation from Thailand. The brothers are implicated in a tragic fire incident that claimed 25 lives in Goa on December 6, sparking allegations of fire safety violations.

The duo arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport and was subsequently taken into custody 10 days after fleeing to Phuket post-tragedy. Amid heightened security, they were presented before a Delhi court, which sanctioned a two-day transit remand before their transfer to Goa.

The incident has prompted a significant legal response, including arrests and the issuance of an Interpol Blue Corner Notice. As questions over safety norms persist, a civil suit has been converted into public interest litigation by the Bombay High Court's Goa bench.

