D Krishna Bhaskar Takes Helm at Singareni Collieries

In a significant administrative reshuffle, senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer D Krishna Bhaskar assumed command as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-controlled mining entity, Singareni Collieries.

Bhaskar, who concurrently serves as the CMD of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana (Transco), was assigned this role on a full additional charge basis by the Telangana government. This move comes after former CMD N Balaram, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, returned to his original cadre, creating a vacancy.

An IAS officer from the 2012 batch, Krishna Bhaskar also holds the position of special secretary to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. His prior roles include serving as Collector in the Rajanna Sircilla and Siddipet districts. Notably, Singareni Collieries, in which the Telangana and union governments hold equity shares, remains a crucial player in the coal mining sector.

