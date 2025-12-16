Left Menu

Bengal's Voter Roll Revision: An Intensive Overhaul

In West Bengal, over 1.36 crore voters are set to attend hearings as part of an intensive revision of electoral rolls. State CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal announced the completion of this process, highlighting cooperation from political parties and the importance of delegating additional powers to electoral officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 22:16 IST
Bengal's Voter Roll Revision: An Intensive Overhaul
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal is initiating a significant revision of its electoral rolls, involving over 1.36 crore voters, as announced by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday. The state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process aims to address discrepancies and update the voter registry efficiently.

At a press conference following the release of the draft rolls, Agarwal highlighted the timely completion of the SIR compared to other large states. He noted that while this large number of voters is set for hearings, it might decrease due to valid absences. Identified mismatches and procedural issues led to some names being removed.

Furthermore, Agarwal emphasized the readiness of booth-level officers conducting door-to-door notifications and advocated for empowering Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) with more responsibilities. Acknowledging political party collaboration, he urged individuals to report roll-related complaints to observers through established channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, reports AP.

Small plane crash in central Mexico kills at least 7 people, officials say, ...

 Global
2
Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Tensions

Sen. Cruz Pushes for Safer Military Airspace Regulations Amid Legislative Te...

 Global
3
Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

Govt Unveils Major Overhaul to Streamline and Centralise NZ Digital Services

 New Zealand
4
NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

NZ Invests $13.3m to Boost Aviation Security Across Pacific Region

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI raises productivity but fuels new technostress for young workers

South Asian SMEs face digital turning point as AI adoption accelerates

From scripts to social agents: AI bots now shape politics, markets, and public opinion

Human–AI partnerships emerge as blueprint for future education systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025