Bengal's Voter Roll Revision: An Intensive Overhaul

West Bengal is initiating a significant revision of its electoral rolls, involving over 1.36 crore voters, as announced by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal on Tuesday. The state's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process aims to address discrepancies and update the voter registry efficiently.

At a press conference following the release of the draft rolls, Agarwal highlighted the timely completion of the SIR compared to other large states. He noted that while this large number of voters is set for hearings, it might decrease due to valid absences. Identified mismatches and procedural issues led to some names being removed.

Furthermore, Agarwal emphasized the readiness of booth-level officers conducting door-to-door notifications and advocated for empowering Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) with more responsibilities. Acknowledging political party collaboration, he urged individuals to report roll-related complaints to observers through established channels.

