Electoral Upheaval in Kolkata: SIR Sparks Major Voter Deletions

Kolkata experiences significant voter deletions as part of the Election Commission's Special Summary Revision (SIR). Nearly a quarter of voters in southern and northern parts are removed, reshaping political dynamics ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The deletions highlight Kolkata's diverse urban sociologies and are politically impactful.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-12-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 21:16 IST
The city of Kolkata has become a focal point for electoral changes, driven by the Election Commission's Special Summary Revision (SIR). This initiative has resulted in the removal of nearly a quarter or more of voters from both the southern and northern districts, significantly altering the city's political landscape ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

In South Kolkata, the high-profile assembly areas of Bhabanipur, Kolkata Port, Ballygunge, and Rashbehari have collectively seen over 216,000 names removed, equating to nearly 24% of their electorates. This large-scale deletion, which is part of a wider SIR exercise affecting over 5.8 million voters statewide, has intensified political discussions.

A stark contrast is observed when compared to other areas, with the Bhabanipur constituency alone accounting for 44,787 deletions. The detailed SIR process and its implications have brought focus on Kolkata's urban sociologies, highlighting the political sensitivities in the city's diverse electoral environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

