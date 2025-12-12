Left Menu

K Kavitha's Bold Claims: A Future Chief Ministerial Bid Amid Allegations

Suspended BRS MLC K Kavitha announced her ambition to become Telangana's Chief Minister and investigate alleged governmental corruption since the state's 2014 inception. She rebukes accusations against her husband, vows to examine irregularities, and critiques both BRS and Congress for perceived corruption and collusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:26 IST
K Kavitha
  • Country:
  • India

K Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, declared her intention to one day serve as Telangana's Chief Minister and address the 'injustices' committed since the state's formation in 2014. She accused both the BRS and the ruling Congress of corruption and alleged irregularities in allocating industrial lands.

She criticized the Congress-led government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not acting against corruption and mentioned her determination to probe these issues if no action is taken. Allegations against her husband were dismissed by Kavitha, who also claimed that his phone was tapped by BRS leaders.

Expressing discontent over the BRS government's decisions, Kavitha vowed to submit details of irregularities to investigative agencies. Despite facing criticism from BRS, she highlighted issues of land allocation and emphasized her limited support from the party upon returning to public life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

