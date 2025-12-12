K Kavitha's Bold Claims: A Future Chief Ministerial Bid Amid Allegations

K Kavitha, daughter of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, declared her intention to one day serve as Telangana's Chief Minister and address the 'injustices' committed since the state's formation in 2014. She accused both the BRS and the ruling Congress of corruption and alleged irregularities in allocating industrial lands.

She criticized the Congress-led government and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for not acting against corruption and mentioned her determination to probe these issues if no action is taken. Allegations against her husband were dismissed by Kavitha, who also claimed that his phone was tapped by BRS leaders.

Expressing discontent over the BRS government's decisions, Kavitha vowed to submit details of irregularities to investigative agencies. Despite facing criticism from BRS, she highlighted issues of land allocation and emphasized her limited support from the party upon returning to public life.

