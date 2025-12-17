Left Menu

Colombia's Strategic Debt Maneuvering: A Fiscal Revolution

Colombia plans multiple debt management operations in local and international markets next year to reduce fiscal pressures. The country saved 21 trillion pesos in debt service payments this year and aims for significant savings by 2026. The fiscal deficit will close below 7.1% of GDP this year.

Colombia is set to embark on a series of debt management operations in both local and international markets next year. The move, aimed at alleviating fiscal pressures, will be executed before the current administration's term concludes in August, according to the finance ministry's public credit head.

So far, Colombia has saved over 21 trillion pesos in debt service payments this year, thanks to adept liability management operations, public credit director Javier Cuellar revealed in an interview with Reuters. Projections indicate that by 2026, more substantial savings are anticipated.

Latin America's fourth-largest economy is on track to finish this year with a fiscal deficit lower than the 7.1% of GDP target. Cuellar added that next year's deficit could fall below the 6.2% benchmark laid out in the ministry's fiscal framework.

